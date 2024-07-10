Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon

BOZEMAN – Extreme heat now gripping most of Montana and should continue through the weekend.

Forecast highs across the state are well above normal and possibly breaking a few record highs.

There are Heat Advisories up across Montana both west and east of the divide. For those areas under the heat advisory look for extreme heat that could cause heat related health problems. Please don't over exert yourself and try to drink plenty of fluids, and seek out cool places during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

There is a limited amount of mid-level moisture that could produce very isolated thunderstorms Thursday and Friday afternoon mostly east of the divide across SW Montana.

The lower levels are extremely dry and with a few isolated high based thunderstorms producing lightning and gusty wind will bring concerns for possible new fire starts.