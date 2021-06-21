Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night

BOZEMAN – Temperatures will begin to rise behind Sunday’s cold front and will rapidly push back up into the upper 80s to lower 90s for several days.

There is a weak disturbance coming Tuesday evening. Forecast models show a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

Another cold front will produce a slight cool down Thursday into Friday. Look for increasing wind and only a slight chance for showers or thunderstorms.

A third heatwave for the month of June is possible by the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will rise back up into the 90s locally over SW Montana.

