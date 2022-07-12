Isolated thunderstorms return Wednesday and Thursday

BOZEMAN – Temperatures today are around 10 to 15 degrees warmer compared to Monday. High-pressure is large and in charge across most of the western half of the country including Montana. A warm to hot SW flow will continue to produce above normal temperatures through early next week.

The Polar Jet Stream is ridging over Montana and weaker Pacific cold fronts will ride the jet stream occasionally producing mostly dry cold fronts. The first dry cold front will roll over the state Wednesday into Thursday. This will help draw up monsoonal moisture from the SW and could produce very isolated showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon into the early evening hours.

Thursday looks better for thunderstorm development and a few strong thunderstorms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has a low risk or what they call a “marginal” risk for strong thunderstorms and possibly a few could turn severe Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

Thunderstorm activity should diminish by Friday and a hot and dry weekend is in the forecast for most of Montana.