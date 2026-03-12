It's far from over. More severe winter weather for Montana.

BOZEMAN – A long duration severe weather pattern will continue tonight through Saturday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings will continue through Saturday morning and some through Saturday afternoon with a broad area of moderate to heavy snow impacting western, central and eastern Montana.

High Wind Warnings are up through Thursday evening, although some may remain in place into Friday.

A brief shot of colder air will arrive on Sunday but a rapid warming trend is coming next week. Forecast highs are still somewhere in the lower 60’s to mid 70s.

