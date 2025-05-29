Keep it on the warm side through Saturday

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance could trigger a few isolated thunderstorms Thursday late afternoon through early evening. Most of these rumbles should be on the weaker side but look for frequent lightning, brief heavy rain, and small hail out of a few storms.

High pressure will continue to produce well above normal temperatures from Friday to Saturday. In fact, well above normal temperatures are possible on Saturday with forecast highs in the low to upper 80s which is 10 to 20 degrees above normal.

A cold front will arrive Sunday afternoon and it could bring scattered thunderstorms to the region.

A trough of Low pressure is expected Monday through Wednesday and kick off a cooler weather pattern with scattered valley rain and a little higher mountain snow.

