Large High pressure ridge on the way by the weekend

BOZEMAN – A NW flow will continue to produce a few valley rain showers and a little high mountain snow through Wednesday. Temperatures will also continue to be a little cool for another 24 hours.

A large High-pressure ridge is sitting off the NW coast and will begin to drift eastward over the next few days and by the end of the week and this weekend this ridge is sitting over Montana. This will bring a warm and dry pattern for 4 to 5 days.

Temperatures this weekend could run around 10 degrees above normal for daytime highs.