Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Last weekend of September is looking GOOD!

Warm and dry this weekend
SEP9CATSFORECAST.png
Posted

BOZEMAN – A gorgeous weekend weather pattern across Montana as High-pressure will keep the atmosphere calm and quiet.

This ridge will break down by Sunday afternoon and we will start to see Pacific storms move in from the west and a little subtropical moisture move up from the south.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening with a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms into early next week.

Temperatures will be cooler with considerable cloud cover and scattered showers next week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader