Latest drought update for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – A westerly flow aloft is holding temperatures near to slightly above normal levels again today. There is a limited amount of mid-level moisture in the area and a few isolated showers or thunderstorms could develop especially in the late afternoon and early evening hours through Saturday.

Temperatures are on track to reach the 70s and 80s by the end of the weekend into early next week.

A cold front will bring back a cooler and unsettled pattern Wednesday through Friday of next week.

Latest drought monitor update came out today and for SW Montana a broader area of “moderate” covers most of the region. This includes the Butte area. Bozeman is still considered “abnormally dry” and the Dillon area southward is dealing with “severe” drought conditions.