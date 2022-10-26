Light mountain snow tonight

BOZEMAN – A weak pacific disturbance is sitting over Eastern Idaho Wednesday afternoon producing areas of light snow over SW Montana and most of Idaho.

Mountains and passes could see a little fresh snow this afternoon and evening. Wet roads turning icy will be the greatest travel hazard tonight into Thursday morning especially at pass level.

This disturbance will slowly drift to the east NE tonight and exit our region by Thursday morning.

A cool NW flow aloft will persist through the end of the week, but it appears the weather pattern should be cool and dry. Weekend temperatures will migrate up to near normal levels with possible lower 50’s. This milder pattern will be short-lived as another round of snow and cold is coming by the middle of next week.