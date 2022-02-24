Light snow and cold for Thursday

Today's Forecast: Temperatures are warming slightly but we will see light snow push through the area through the afternoon. Accumulations will be light, but we will see visibility issues with road conditions becoming more slippery with the light snow falling. Highs will climb slowly to the teens through the afternoon with a light northerly wind between 5-10 mph.

BOZEMAN: High: 12; Low: -3. Light bursts of snow will be in place for your Thursday with limited accumulation from a trace to ½” possible through the early afternoon. Winds will be light out of the north between 5-10 mph. Skies will clear slowly this evening allowing temperatures to drop below zero early Thursday.

BUTTE: High: 15; Low: -7. Light flurries with chilly temperatures for your Thursday. Accumulation will be light with a trace expected for most of the area, though roads will likely become slicker with the light snow in place.

DILLON: High: 12; Low: -3. Pockets of light and moderate snow are expected for your Thursday. Accumulations near ½” are possible but temperatures remain below average.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 15; Low: -7. Bands of light snow will be in place with accumulation between 1”-2” possible by the afternoon. Skies will clear tonight with lows falling quickly for the evening.