Light snow develops in SW Montana by Monday afternoon

Today's Forecast: Crisp and clear to start the day with clouds moving in for the late morning. Light snow will push into the area from the north and continue to pick up for the late afternoon and evening. Accumulations are expected to be light during the evening commute but pick up in intensity after sunset. Amounts will remain light but could total between 1”-2” by Tuesday morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 32; Low: 15. Light snow develops for the afternoon with a light dusting of snow for the evening drive with the heaviest bands of snow expected after sunset. Total accumulation expected to be between 1”-2”.

BUTTE: High: 33; Low: 9. Bands of light snow will develop by the afternoon with snow continuing through the evening. Accumulation is expected to be 1” or less by early Tuesday.

DILLON: High: 35; Low: 17 Scattered snow showers will develop through the day and will likely leave less than 1” by Tuesday morning.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 23; Low: 0. Snow will begin to move into the region for the evening and will leave a light dusting of snow totaling about 1” by Tuesday morning.