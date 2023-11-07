Light snow possible Tuesday night

BOZEMAN – Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind a Pacific storm system that is rapidly moving into the Dakota’s Tuesday afternoon.

NW flow aloft behind this system will bring temperatures down a little and cool enough that linger moisture tonight could be mostly snow. Light snow accumulations are possible even for lower valleys and thus watch for possible icy road surfaces for your Wednesday morning commute.

Temperatures will begin to rise slowly by the end of the week and by early next week we should be above normal again over most of the region. In fact, there could even be mid 50s for some of you by Monday next week.