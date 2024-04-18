Watch Now
Lingering snow flakes and cool through Friday

Posted at 1:31 PM, Apr 18, 2024
BOZEMAN – A chilly NW flow aloft continues into Friday keeping temperatures cooler than normal for this time of year.

There is just enough lingering moisture to produce some isolated snow showers Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

A break in the weather pattern arrives Saturday with a weak high-pressure ridge but a new Pacific storm enters the region on Sunday.

Look for increasing clouds and a few rain or snow showers Sunday morning into Sunday evening across SW Montana.

Next week temperatures are likely to jump well above normal again for several days and some lower valleys could come close to 70 degrees.

