Long last mild weather pattern begins late this week

BOZEMAN – Cool and foggy weather today for parts of SW Montana. Some of the longer lasting fog and cold temperatures have been in the Helena area, down near Raynolds Pass, and Big Hole Pass Tuesday afternoon.

There will be some lingering pockets of valley freezing fog tonight and if you have travel plans, please plan on extra travel times.

A west to SW flow aloft will begin to develop Wednesday and by the end of the week temperatures will climb above normal. In fact, this mild flow will be settling in over much of the country this weekend through all of next week and possibly into Christmas Day.

Locally, temperatures could be running 10 to 15 degrees above normal both for daytime highs and for morning lows.

The pattern does look mostly dry as well and that should produce favorable travel conditions.