Major snow storm still on track to impact Montana

BOZEMAN – It's time to change your driving habits as the first significant widespread snow event develops over Montana beginning Tuesday night.

Snow along with bitter cold Artic air will bring hazardous travel conditions to most of Montana with snowcovered and icy roads, low visibility with areas of blowing snow, and temperatures falling into the single digits.

The National Weather Service continues a variety of WINTER STORM WARNINGS, WINTER STORM WATCHES , and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES across the state of Montana tonight through Thursday evening.

kbzk

Moderate to heavy valley snow is expected and heavy snow is likely over all mountain passes across the state.

Most lower valleys in SW Montana could see 6”-12” of snow with lower amounts possible south of Dillon. Mountains and passes could see over 12” of snow over the next 48 hours.

kbzk

As the snow ends on Friday, temperatures will be dropping down into the very low single digits for morning lows heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will begin to climb slowly by early next week.