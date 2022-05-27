Memorial Weekend rain may make a minor dent in drought numbers

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast: It always seems like we have rain on Memorial Day, and this year is no exception. We are watching a massive Pacific storm roll through the region this weekend that will bring substantial moisture and plenty of cool air. Look for daytime highs for the Saturday and Sunday to be in the 50s with periodic heavy rain. There is a chance of mountain snow, but we could also see some flakes mix into valleys by early Monday. Highs on Monday will stay in the 40s. While your barbecue may not be completely rained out, we will be dodging raindrops along the way.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

Drought Monitor: The latest drought monitor numbers are in and we are still seeing slight improvements across the region. Some of the latest model numbers show that we will see an excess of 1.25” of rain through early Monday with even more possible on Monday. It is important to note that while this rain is beneficial, it won’t pull us out of drought conditions. The area needs persistent rain over a long period of time rather than getting the rain all at once to make a difference.