Meteor showers and cool temperatures

Today's Forecast: Look for a mix of sun and clouds to start the day with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and clear for the early evening. Temperatures will be cooler for the afternoon after a weak cold front pushed chilly air back into the region. Winds will be easterly for most of the day with winds speeds between 10-20 mph making the cooler temperatures feel more like the upper 30s and low 40s during the afternoon.

BOZEMAN: High: 51; Low: 28. Cooler and breezy with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. Winds will be out of the east between 10-20 mph for the afternoon and evening.

BUTTE: High: 50; Low: 27. Chilly with a mix of sun and clouds for the morning with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Winds out of the southeast between 10-20 mph with clear skies through midnight.

DILLON: High: 50; Low: 30 Cool sunshine for the afternoon with a southeast wind between 10-20 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 47; Low: 25. Mostly cloudy and mild for the morning with afternoon sunshine pushing highs back to the upper 40s.

ORIONID METEOR SHOWER:

We will have at least a chance to see the Orionid Meteor Shower after midnight into early Wednesday. The peak for this meteor shower is pre-dawn on Wednesday and Thursday. While we will begin to see clouds creep into the region by dawn, the biggest obstacle will be the bright moonlight washing out most of our visibility of the faintest meteors. The Orionid Meteor Shower will be best seen looking at the constellation Orion. This meteor shower typically brings between 10-20 meteors per hour and is remnants from the path of Halley’s Comet.