Mid week storm still on track for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – The next weather maker is a storm system that is currently off the central California coast. This storm will slowly lift to the NE and reach SW Montana by Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

Look for increasing showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and continue into Thursday. There could be some moderate to heavy rainfall with this storm and some forecast models have over a half an inch or more for total rainfall with this storm. Not everyone will see heavy rain but there is a chance for some areas to see pockets of heavy rain.

This storm will also produce cooler temperatures by Wednesday into Thursday. Higher mountain ranges could see some snowfall out of this storm Wednesday night and again Thursday evening.

By the weekend this storm system will be well downstream and a return of warmer than normal and drier than normal conditions are expected.