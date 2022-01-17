Mild and cloudy for Monday with snow moving in Tuesday

Today's Forecast: Cloudy skies will be the mainstay for your Monday. While there may be periods of sunshine, we will mainly watch the clouds build through the afternoon and evening. Highs will stay in the low 40s for the afternoon. Chances for snow will pick up in the mountains overnight with scattered snow expected to be in place for Tuesday and Wednesday.

BOZEMAN: High: 43; Low: 27. Mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the low 40s for the afternoon. Winds will be between 10-20 mph out of the northwest by the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 42; Low: 25. Cloudy and comfortable for the afternoon as winds pick up out of the west between 5-10 mph

DILLON: High: 44; Low: 23 Cloudy and mild with a slight chance of snow developing overnight with little if any accumulation expected.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 30; Low: 11. Mostly cloudy and comfortable with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s for the afternoon.

Active week of weather: We have a series of weather systems moving through this week. Snow is expected to pick up on Tuesday into Wednesday which is expected to drop between 2”-4” of fresh snow by Wednesday morning. Some models are pushing those numbers between 3”-6” by the end of Wednesday afternoon. Another weather maker is expected to drop lighter amounts between 1”-2” in valleys Thursday and Friday. Expect to see slow commutes Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and again Thursday night and Friday morning.