Mild but breezy Thanksgiving for southwest Montana

Today's Forecast: A mild Thanksgiving is in store for southwest Montana with highs topping out in the 40s. Winds will pick up out of the south for the afternoon with winds gusting between 20-30 mph under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall back to the 20s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

BOZEMAN: High: 43; Low: 30. Breezy and cloudy for the region with highs in the 40s. Look for a southeast wind between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

BUTTE: High: 46; Low: 27. Mostly cloudy with a few rays of sun. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-20 mph for the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 45; Low: 27 Partly cloudy with winds out of the west between 10-20 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 29; Low: 13. Chilly with morning flakes possible before we see winds pick up out of the southwest between 10-20 mph under partly cloudy skies.