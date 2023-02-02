Mild Friday and snow by Sunday

BOZEMAN – A quieter weather day for SW Montana, not as windy and mostly dry.

A High-pressure is sitting over the Pacific NW creating a NW flow aloft over Montana. This is holding temperatures near normal today, but temperatures could rise slightly above normal by Friday.

A few weak disturbances will bring a couple of shots of snow to the region. The first will arrive Friday night and this disturbance will bring light snow to most mountain ranges but very little to no valley snow.

The next disturbance will arrive on Sunday. Look for some valley and mountain snow and possible slow-go travel by the end of the weekend into Monday morning.

Finally, if you haven’t heard by now, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and 6 more weeks of winter is likely. For Montana that usually means at least 10 more weeks of winter.