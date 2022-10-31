Mild Halloween forecast with wintery weather this week

Today's Forecast: Your Halloween will be a mild one. Highs today will top out in the middle and upper 50s for the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-20 mph. Lows will fall back to the upper 30s and 40s.

BOZEMAN: High: 57; Low: 41. Wind and warm for your Halloween with a southwest wind between 10-20 mph. Temperatures for Halloween will fall to the 40s by 7 PM and stay mild for the evening Trick-Or-Treating crews!

BUTTE: High: 56; Low: 36. Mild with a mix of clouds and sun and a southwest wind between 10-20 mph. Temperatures will fall to the 40s and upper 30s for Halloween evening.

DILLON: High: 56; Low: 38. Breezy for the evening with highs in the middle 50s. Temperatures will cool quickly tonight but won’t be cold for the evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 44; Low: 27. Partly cloudy and mild for the evening with lows falling to the 30s for the evening.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

Changes on the way by Wednesday

Temperatures will hold in the 50s through Tuesday before an larger scale system moves in bringing much colder air and scattered showers to the region. Daytime highs will fall to the 40s on Wednesday with rain and snow for the evening. Snow showers are likely for your Thursday morning.