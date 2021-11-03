Mild mix of clouds for your Wednesday with showers late Thursday

Today's Forecast: Temperatures will slowly climb for your Wednesday afternoon under partly cloudy skies and light wind in the region. Conditions stay mild but cool for the evening before a cold front moves in and brings scattered showers to the region late on Thursday with highs near 60° with gusty winds for the afternoon and evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 54; Low: 35. Light wind and a mix of clouds is expected for your Wednesday.

BUTTE: High: 56; Low: 30. Chilly start with temperatures climbing under partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 54; Low: 34 Partly cloudy with light wind for the day. Winds will pick up on Thursday as a cold front brings showers back to the area late on Thursday.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 44; Low: 27. A mix of sun and clouds for the day with mostly sunny skies late in the afternoon.