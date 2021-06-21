Mild Monday with warmer temps on the way

Today's Forecast:After a chilly start to the day we are looking at a nice warm-up by the afternoon. Highs will build back to the low 80s this afternoon with a light northerly wind between 5-10 mph. Lows will fall back to the 40s and 50s tonight.

BOZEMAN: High: 83; Low: 54. Mostly sunny and cool in the morning with a mild high in the low 80s this afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 82; Low: 47. Light wind and sunshine for your Monday as temperatures climb back to the low 80s.

DILLON: High: 85; Low: 49. Sunny and mild with a light northerly wind.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 77; Low: 36. Light wind and sunshine for the region with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures.

WARMER WEATHER ON THE WAY:

Temperatures will climb quickly in two stints in Montana. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring highs back into the upper 80s and low 90s with a very isolated chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Temperatures will cool slightly Thursday and Friday before another warm and dry pattern settles into the western United States which will likely drive daytime highs early next week well into the 90s.

