BOZEMAN – Weak High-pressure will produce a quiet weather pattern through the weekend and temperatures should remain slightly warmer than normal for both daytime highs and early morning lows.

A weak disturbance could bring a few rain or snow showers to far western and NW Montana Sunday night into Monday morning and there could be some isolated pockets of freezing rain. If you have travel plans New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day watch for icy roads west of the divide.