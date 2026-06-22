Mild start to the week with a chilly and wet weekend

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Weather Headlines 6-22-2026

Today's Forecast: Look for mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine for your Monday with highs near or slightly below the daily average for the first full day of summer.There are a few isolated rain chances in the area, though most of those chances are going to be north of Butte, and very limited during the early afternoon.Winds will stay out of the west to northwest between 5-15 mph.Skies will clear quickly tonight and leave lows in the 40s.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Mainly dry for your Monday with isolated rain north of Butte

BOZEMAN: High: 69; Low: 43. Lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures near 70°.Our wind will stay out of the northwest between 5-15 mph.Expect some clouds to move in during the afternoon, but rain chances are expected to stay well to the north of the region.

BUTTE: High: 71; Low: 39. Highs for today should be near the seasonal average with a north wind between 5-15 mph.There are very slight rain chances during the early afternoon.Our best potential of rain for the area will be from Deer Lodge and Anaconda and areas north.Skies will clear quickly tonight and leave lows in the 30s.

DILLON: High: 77; Low: 44. Look for lots of sunshine and mild temperatures for Dillon today.We will see more sun than most of the region along with a west wind which should build these highs a little above average.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 73; Low: 38. After a few spotty overnight showers we should expect mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures for the afternoon.Winds are expected to stay light out of the west between 10-20 mph.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Mainly dry early this week

RAIN CHANCES PICK UP WITH A COOL & WET WEEKEND: Temperatures are expected to stay mild this week with high near or slightly below average under mostly sunny skies. We will start to see better rain chances pick up across the area starting on Wednesday and picking up for Thursday and Friday.If you have some outdoor work this week that needs to get done, I would focus on getting those chores done earlier in the week.The weekend shows a much colder airmass moving in and will likely leave daytime highs in the 50s with moderate shower chances Saturday through early next week.