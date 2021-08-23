Watch
Mild temperatures stay in place this week in SW Montana

Posted at 9:50 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 11:50:35-04

Today's Forecast:Sunny skies and mild temperatures are in store for the day. A cold front is expected to sweep through the area for the afternoon and evening. Expect gusty winds between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s for the afternoon with 30s and low 40s for the evening under mostly clear skies.

BOZEMAN: High: 80; Low: 43. Gusty winds and plenty of hazy sunshine for the afternoon. Lows will fall back to the low 40s overnight.

BUTTE: High: 74; Low: 35. Temperatures will be a little below average for the afternoon with winds out of the west between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

DILLON: High: 78; Low: 40 Mostly clear for the afternoon with winds out of the west between 10-20 mph with stronger gusts during the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 72; Low: 34. Crisp and cool for the afternoon with gusty winds into the evening as a cold front move through the region tonight. Lows will fall quickly to near freezing by early Tuesday.

