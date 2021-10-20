Mild temperatures through Friday

BOZEMAN – Before we jump into the forecast for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend an announcement for you, NOAA will issue their official winter weather outlook Thursday morning for December through February. Look for that announcement here and our social channels.

The overall forecast for SW Montana is mild through Friday. Several weak disorganized disturbances will create a SW flow aloft and should push afternoon temperatures slightly above normal through Friday. Some of you could see low to mid 60s in the next couple of days.

By this weekend a very deep trough of Low-pressure will begin to create a very active weather pattern across the western U.S. with numerous Pacific storms hitting the west coast, Pacific NW, and some of that moisture will also impact the central and northern Rockies through next week.

This means you will need to pay close attention to the latest forecasts daily as some storms will weak and others could be strong. Travel over mountain passes could see periods of snow and wintry travel conditions.