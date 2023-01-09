Mild temperatures with mountain snow

BOZEMAN – A mild westerly flow for Montana this week with near to slightly above normal temperatures Tuesday and well above normal temperatures by the end of the week into the weekend.

The reason for the mild weather pattern is a strong westerly flow with numerous warm core Pacific storms following the Polar Jet Stream.

West coast areas will continue to see heavy valley rain and very heavy wet mountain snow in California, Nevada, and possibly Oregon. As these storms move inland, they weaken and can push a little moisture over SW Montana periodically.

Mountains and a few mountain passes will see light to moderate snow Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Above 6,000’ snow is likely tonight for SW Montana. The National Weather Service did issue a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for higher elevations in Madison and Gallatin Counties, Eastern Idaho, Western Wyoming including Yellowstone National Park through Tuesday morning.