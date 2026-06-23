Mild temps this week with chilly rain this weekend

Today's Forecast: Your Tuesday looks to be a fantastic one to spend time outdoors.Highs will stay in the low-to-middle 70s with a light northerly wind and clear skies. No rain is expected today even with a few clouds trying to roll in for the evening. Lows will be mild and in the 40s for the region as clouds roll in. Take advantage of the mild temperatures and dry conditions for the next couple of days as we are set to see several rain chances late in the week and a cool and wet weekend ahead!

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Sunny and mild for Tuesday

BOZEMAN: High: 73; Low: 48. Get out and enjoy the afternoon if you can. Lots of sunshine is expected with a light northwest wind between 5-10 mph. Clouds begin to roll in for the evening and should set our overnight lows in the 40s by early tomorrow morning.

BUTTE: High: 74; Low: 47. Bring sunshine and mild temperatures is on tap for your Tuesday. Expect clouds to roll in this evening with a very slim chance of a light shower near dawn on Wednesday.

DILLON: High: 77; Low: 49. Clear and mild with highs topping out near average.Our rain chances are near zero for today with a more active and wetter pattern emerging for the rest of the week.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 75; Low: 41. We are looking at a sensational afternoon for Tuesday.Nearly full sunshine expected with a few evening clouds.Rain potential begins to climb on Wednesday afternoon through the weekend.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Mountain snow this weekend

SNOW FOR THE WEEKEND?: The short answer is YES, we are expecting to see some snow this weekend.The devil is in the details on this one though.Most of our snow potential going to be above 6500 feet, and will be limited in general to our western mountains. This is good news for the high mountains to pick up some snow, however limited, after a dismal winter season.We rarely see late June snow, and should at least give us hope for our fire season.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Chilly & Wet Weekend Ahead

We will begin to see a more active weather pattern emerge starting Wednesday afternoon with a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms developing in the southern part of the viewing area (southern Gallatin, Madison, and Beaverhead counties).Those shower chances will be more widespread Thursday and Friday.Friday is expected to be windy as a strong Pacific storm works chilly air back to the region by Friday night into Saturday bringing chilly rain and high mountain flakes to the area for the weekend and early next week.