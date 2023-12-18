Mild this week with cooler weather by the weekend

BOZEMAN – A mild SW flow aloft will keep temperatures running between 10 to 20 degrees above normal for the rest of the week. There is some disorganized pockets of rain and snow with the SW flow but forecast models are keeping most of SW Montana dry with the exception of a slight chance for a few mountain flurries.

A cold front will push through the region on Saturday and this will produce a cooling trend this weekend into early next week. A low probability of scattered snow showers and wind is likely with the cold front on Saturday but the forecast is back to mostly dry by Sunday and Christmas Day.