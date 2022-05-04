Mild Thursday with cool and wet weather returning this weekend

BOZEMAN – Weak High-pressure is currently controlling our local weather pattern through Thursday with chilly morning lows and mild afternoon highs.

Thursday max temperatures could reach the mid 60s to lower 70s but a cooling trend will begin Friday and temperatures will return to well below normal values by the weekend into early next week.

Increasing moisture will pass through western Montana Friday morning with a bigger punch of moisture likely by Saturday and scattered rain or snow through Monday of next week.

Try and get outside Thursday and soak up some sunshine as a return of cool and wet weather is coming soon.