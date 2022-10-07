Mild weekend with colder weather next week

Today's Forecast: Temperatures will once again be mild with highs in the middle 60s for the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the southeast between 5-15 mph under clear skies. Winds will continue out of the southeast tonight as temperatures drop quickly into the 30s tonight.

BOZEMAN: High: 63; Low: 36. Clear and mild today with a southeast wind between 5-15 mph.

BUTTE: High: 63; Low: 36. Bright sunshine through the afternoon as temperatures bounce back to near average.

DILLON: High: 65; Low: 36. Warm afternoon for the day with a light breeze.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 67; Low: 25. Quickly warming for the afternoon with a light wind.

CHANGES EXPECTED NEXT WEEK

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

While temperatures through the weekend are expected to stay warm with highs topping out near 70° by Sunday and Monday. A couple of cold fronts are expected to move in Monday night and Tuesday and drop temperatures into the 50s by Tuesday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers. While we are expected to warm up late in the week we have a second front falling into the place by the weekend. Highs will dip into the 40s for highs for the middle of October.