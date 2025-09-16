Minor flooding in Great Falls on Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms impacted the Great Falls area late Monday afternoon and Monday evening. These showers and thunderstorms were nearly stationary over parts of town, dropping a lot of rain in a short period of time. Minor flooding was reported on the east side of town where well over an inch of rain fell in under an hour.

Minor flooding in Great Falls Monday evening

This minor flooding prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Advisory for central and eastern Great Falls around 5pm Monday evening. Shortly after that alert was issued, another Flood Advisory was issued for southwestern Great Falls as heavy rain was leading to some minor flooding in that part of town as well.

Thankfully, there was no damage from the flooding that we are aware of. It mainly just caused some travel issues during the evening commute.

Rainfall amounts did vary a lot across town with these showers and thunderstorms, as at KRTV in Black Eagle, our rain gauge only recorded .01" of rain, while parts of eastern Great Falls received up to or even over 1.5" of rain!