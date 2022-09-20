Moderate to heavy rain is possible Wednesday night through early Friday morning

BOZEMAN – Cool air dropping down into Montana over the last 24 hours will continue into Wednesday. Grab a jacket before heading out the door, especially Wednesday morning.

The next weather maker is a slow-moving area of Low-pressure that should lift from northern California up into central Montana. Look for increasing rain and thunderstorms impacting the southern half of SW Montana Wednesday afternoon and slowly lifting into the Butte and Bozeman areas in the overnight hours Wednesday.

Thursday should be a very chilly and wet day with scattered showers and thunderstorms and a little higher mountain snow.

Some forecast models are pushing total rainfall over a half an inch for most of SW Montana and there could be up to or slightly over an inch of rainfall in some areas.

This storm could continue to produce areas of rainfall heading into Thursday evening and diminishing by sunrise Friday morning. There could be some dense fog to slow your travels down Friday morning.

By the weekend, a drier and cooler pattern is likely with slowly warming temperatures by Sunday and jumping above normal with upper 70s to low 80s by early next week.