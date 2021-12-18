Moderate to heavy snow is coming to central Montana

BOZEMAN – Saturday afternoon weather update starts with a road closure near Livingston. I-90 has been closed due to high winds and blowing snow. All traffic is detoured through Livingston.

A Pacific storm system will move into Northern and Central Montana by Sunday morning and stall there producing moderate to heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions. The Northern half of SW Montana will be impacted by this storm Sunday into Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for NW Montana and the Northern Panhandle of Idaho. This includes I-90 from Missoula to Spokane, WA. Look Out Pass on I-90 could see a foot or more of snow. Valleys will also see snow accumulations west of Missoula.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for central Montana Sunday morning through Monday morning. General snow accumulations of 2”-6” for most valleys but mountain and passes could see 6”-12”.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up for Jefferson, Broadwater, and Meagher Counties in SW Montana from 5 am Sunday to 5 am Monday. Snow accumulations 2”-6” for valleys and 6”-12” for mountains and passes.

This includes Elk Park, Boulder Hill, Kings Hill Pass and the White Sulphur Springs area, Helena to Great Falls to Lewistown.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Livingston area through 5 pm Sunday. Strong surface wind gusts up to 60 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow and low visibility. This has caused a road closure on I-90 near Livingston and traffic is detoured through town.

