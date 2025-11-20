More fog is likely Friday morning

BOZEMAN – Thick valley fog covered SW Montana valleys Thursday morning especially in the Butte area. Patchy valley fog is possible again Thursday night into Friday morning.

The overall weather is fairly quiet through the weekend as most Pacific storms are digging down the coast and passing well south of Montana.

Plan accordingly for a blast of winter weather travel conditions next week. A weak disturbance arrives Monday along with a push of colder air. Snow chances will increase for valleys and mountains possibly by Thanksgiving Day and through the weekend after Thanksgiving.

