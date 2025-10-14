More of the same through Thursday

BOZEMAN – No change to the current weather pattern through Thursday. A deep trough of Low-pressure will bring scattered rain and snow showers along with cooler than normal temperatures through Thursday.

Additional mountain snow is likely over the next few days, but most forecast models show light accumulations are possible, and at times this could impact travel conditions over mountain passes.

Watch for wet road surfaces to become icy in the overnight to early morning hours over area mountain passes.

The weather pattern will improve by Friday into Saturday with dry and mild conditions over most of Montana.

By the end of the weekend into early next week, look for another round of cool and wet weather.

