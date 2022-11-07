More snow and cold in the forecast through Wednesday evening

BOZEMAN – A slow progressing storm system will continue to produce off and on rounds of snow and cold over most of the state through Wednesday afternoon.

A storm system digging down the coast will produce a moist SW flow aloft and much colder Canadian air is already sitting over Montana.

Scattered snow will continue Monday evening into Tuesday morning with several more inches likely for lower valleys and periods of heavy mountain is possible. Gusty surface winds will produce localized areas of blowing snow and cold wind chills.

Another round of snow will sweep across SW Montana Wednesday morning with several more inches of snow possible and continued hazardous wintry travel conditions.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER STORM WARNING across the southern half of SW Montana through 5 am Tuesday. Another 3”-6” or more of snow is possible along with areas of blowing snow.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the northern half of SW Montana through 9 pm Wednesday. This advisory has been extended because there will be several rounds of snow through Wednesday evening creating difficult to hazardous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for the southern half of SW Montana mountain ranges Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. This new watch is in the same area that is currently under a winter storm warning. The warning will expire Tuesday morning but because another round of moderate to heavy snow is coming Tuesday night into Wednesday a watch has been issued and will likely be upgraded to a new winter storm warning tomorrow.

Plan on snow-covered and icy roads with periods of off and on snow and blowing snow through Wednesday evening. The cold temperatures will not allow for much melting and thus road conditions will likely remain icy through the end of the week.