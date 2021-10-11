More snow and travel impacts Monday night into Tuesday morning

BOZEMAN – A blast of winter-like weather arrived Sunday evening and continued all day Monday, in fact, this storm could continue into Tuesday afternoon.

Upper-level trough and surface Low-pressure is producing a steady stream of moisture moving up through eastern Idaho into SW Montana. This Low will slowly sping eastward and continue to impact southern Montana and Northern Wyoming Tuesday into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER STORM WARNING for Beaverhead, Madison, Gallatin and Park counties in SW Montana through noon on Tuesday.

Additional wrap around snow bands could produce up to 6” to 12” for higher mountains and several more inches for lower valleys Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will fall well below freezing Monday night between 15° to 25° for lower valleys. This means wet roads will likely turn very icy tonight after sunset and could have a big impact on your Tuesday morning commute.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot region through noon Tuesday.

An additional 1”-6” of mountain snow is possible especially for MacDonald, Homestake, Elk Park, and Boulder Hill. Valleys could see another 1”-3” of snow tonight.

Wet roads will become very icy Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Preliminary snow totals as of 1 pm Monday are listed in the graphic below. Heaviest snow is occurring along the Montana/Idaho/Wyoming state lines.