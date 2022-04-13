More snow in the forecast through the weekend

BOZEMAN – Extremely cold morning lows across SW Montana for Wednesday April 13, 2022. In fact, several new record lows to report for Butte, Dillon, Ennis, and West Yellowstone.

The west gate to Yellowstone National Park this morning dropped to –15 degrees below zero. One of the coldest temperatures this morning in Montana.

A broad trough of Low-pressure continues to sit over the Pacific NW extending into the northern Rockies. This will keep temperatures trending much cooler than normal and could threaten to break a few more record lows by Thursday morning.

There is also several weak disturbances following a NW flow aloft and will produce more scattered snow showers through the end of the week and into the Easter Holiday weekend. Mountains and passes will have a higher probability of accumulating snow and wintry travel conditions are likely to persist. Lower valleys could see several rounds of light snow with minor accumulations possible.

Temperatures will begin to moderate by early next week and hopefully reach normal levels by the middle of next week.

The National Weather Service continues a BLIZZARD WARNING for far eastern Montana and across most of North Dakota through Thursday. I-94 remains CLOSED Wednesday afternoon east of Billings.