More snow to impact travel tonight

DEC14JET.png
Posted at 1:28 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 15:28:04-05

BOZEMAN – An Alberta Clipper is pushing through SW Montana Wednesday afternoon producing areas of light to moderate snow. The Bozeman area is seeing some of the heaviest snow out of this storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 9 pm Wednesday from Bozeman to Butte northward. Periods of light to moderate snow with general snow totals between 1”-5” is likely and will impact the Wednesday evening commute. Mountain passes could see some of the heaviest snow out of this storm.

DEC14ADVISORY.png
DEC14SNOWCAST.png

A cold and mostly dry pattern should develop behind the cold front Thursday with just a slight chance for mountain snow Friday.

Temperatures will continue to trend colder than normal through the weekend into next week.

