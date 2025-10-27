More wind mid-week

BOZEMAN – A chilly temperature pattern through Tuesday as a pair of Pacific storms have passed through Montana and a NW flow aloft develops along with clearing skies will create frosty morning lows for Tuesday.

Another Pacific storm will arrive Wednesday afternoon, and this storm system will likely produce more gusty surface winds.

Moisture should be limited and mostly mountain based with this next weather maker especially for the northern half of SW Montana.

Temperatures should moderate by the end of the week, and we could be back up to normal levels.

