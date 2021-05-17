Much needed rain and snow coming in a few days

BOZEMAN – Unseasonably warm and dry Monday across Montana. That trend should continue into Tuesday. Highs in the 70s and 80s locally, will cause snowmelt and area rivers will be running stronger this week.

A pattern change arrives with a cold front on Wednesday. This frontal system could produce thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening but once we get behind the front a much colder pattern develops and that means snow is also in the forecast Thursday through Sunday.

Lower valleys could see a rain/snow mix and the best chance for heavy wet snow will be above 6,500’ Thursday. Forecast models continue to show widespread rain and snow will impact most of Montana Thursday through Sunday.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front there is a WINTER STORM WATCH Wednesday evening through Saturday morning. Early estimates are in the 6”-18” of heavy wet snow.

Right now, this is the only area under a watch, however, there will be heavy wet snow over SW Montana as well Thursday through Saturday especially for higher elevations.

The combination of above normal temperatures today and Tuesday along with increased rain and snow beginning Wednesday means area rivers will begin to run much stronger this week into the upcoming weekend. Flooding is not expected at this time.

