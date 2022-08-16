Near record highs for Wednesday

BOZEMAN – A mostly dry and hot weather pattern is likely to persist through the end of the week for SW Montana.

A very weak cold front will pass through the state Thursday, dropping in from Canada, with only a slight drop in temperatures by Friday.

Temperatures will remain above seasonal averages through early next week. Wednesday should be the hottest temperature day and some of us could come very close to record highs.

By early next week a gradual temperature drop will develop and there will be a chance for some isolated showers or thunderstorms especially in the West Yellowstone area.