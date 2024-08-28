Near record lows and frost in the forecast Wednesday night

BOZEMAN – A very chilly temperature pattern developed today behind the cold front that passed through Montana overnight.

Temperatures are running a good 15 to 30 degrees cooler Wednesday compared to Tuesday.

That trend will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning with near record lows possible across SW Montana.

The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for the Butte/Blackfoot region midnight tonight to 9 am Thursday morning. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Area of greatest concern will be around Avon, Philipsburg, Helmville, Ovando, and Georgetown Lake.

The National Weather Service has issued a FROST ADVISORY for far western Montana including the Bitterroot and Missoula areas tonight into Thursday morning.

The good news is a moderating temperature pattern returns as early as Thursday afternoon and even slightly above normal temperatures return by the weekend.