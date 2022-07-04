New Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued through Monday evening

BOZEMAN – The National Weather Service issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH through 10 pm Monday evening for the northern most areas of SW Montana, roughly, north of I-90.

Granite, Powell, Jefferson, Broadwater, Gallatin, Park, Meagher, and Park counties are included in the watch area.

Damaging thunderstorms are possible in the highlighted area. Damaging wind gusts to 60 mph or higher and/or hail 1” or greater in diameter are possible with developing thunderstorms. Very heavy rain is possible and could produce flash flooding.

The area with the highest probability for damaging thunderstorms is in central Montana counties. Most thunderstorms are born over SW Montana and as they lift to the NE they mature and intensify. That should be just outside of our area, however, north of I-90 locally could see a few damaging thunderstorms.

Check the KBZK STORMTracker Weather mobile app for frequent updates on developing storms and for live doppler radar.

This pattern is likely to continue Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly again Thursday afternoon to early evening hours.