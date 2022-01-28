Next blast of snow and cold arrives Monday

BOZEMAN – A very cold start to the day on Friday for SW Montana with morning lows falling below zero under clear skies. Butte bottomed out at –11 below zero, Belgrade –5 below zero, and West Yellowstone –23 below zero.

High clouds and a SW flow is developing Friday afternoon and that should help push temperatures above normal this weekend. Most of the lower valleys could see low to mid 40’s Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure should continue to dominate the weather pattern this weekend with a strong flow aloft out of the SW producing milder temperatures but this could also produce some air stagnation problems for inversion prone valleys west of the divide.

Stronger downsloping wind gusts will impact the front range into central Montana counties and in the Upper Yellowstone region from Livingston to Big Timber. Peak gusts up to or over 60 mph are possible.

The next blast of winter weather will arrive in the early morning hours on Monday. Wam moist Pacific air begins to push into western Montana and a shot of Arctic air arrives Monday evening. The two combined will bring snow, blowing snow, stronger surface winds, rapidly falling temperatures and below zero wind chills.

Snow accumulations are likely at all levels and wintry travel conditions will impact travel conditions early next week.