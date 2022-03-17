Next chance for snow is on Sunday

BOZEMAN – A fantastic weather pattern for St. Patrick’s Day festivities in SW Montana today. Weak High-pressure is producing dry and mild conditions.

A weak disturbance will push in from the West Friday and could produce a few mountain snow showers and locally windy conditions, but temperatures will remain near to slightly above normal.

Ahead of the next Pacific storm another surge of mild air and gusty winds will develop on Saturday. Temperatures could reach the 50s on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night a cold front will pass through the region and produce scattered rain or snow and cooler temperatures Sunday.

Next week temperatures will be near to well above normal, especially by the end of the week.