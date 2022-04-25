Next cold front to produce a few showers and gusty wind

BOZEMAN – This week’s weather pattern will continue to be cool and unsettled as two Pacific storms pass through the region.

The first system arrives Tuesday afternoon. Ahead of the next cold front surface wind gusts will increase Tuesday with increasing scattered disorganized showers by late Tuesday afternoon. Behind the front slightly cooler air for Wednesday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

This storm system will bring areas of light snow to most higher mountain ranges and possibly several inches of new snow for a few select areas. Not enough to cause concern for traveling.

A second and possibly stronger Pacific storm will bring increasing areas of rain and snow to lower valleys late Thursday into Friday. Mountains and passes could see periods of snow and difficult travel conditions by the end of the week.

This storm will push into Eastern Montana late Friday into Saturday and could bring another round of moderate snow and blowing snow travel issues to that region.

Over the next two weeks temperatures should remain near to slightly cooler than normal with near to slightly above normal for precipitation. This would be beneficial to hold mountain snowpack in place through early May.